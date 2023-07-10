bswift Welcomes Industry Veteran, Amit Jain, as New Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

bswift LLC

10 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, a leading employee benefits technology and administration firm, has named Amit Jain as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With his wealth of leadership experience and a proven track record of operational success in benefits administration, Jain is well-positioned to deliver bswift's core mission to provide innovative technology and outstanding service to its customers.

Continue Reading
bswift welcomes industry veteran, Amit Jain, as new COO.
bswift welcomes industry veteran, Amit Jain, as new COO.

This addition underscores bswift's significant investments in building out its leadership team and key functional areas, its commitment to offer cutting-edge solutions to clients and reinforces the company's position as an innovator in the employee benefits space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amit Jain to the bswift family," said bswift CEO Ted Bloomberg. "Amit's experience and passion for providing great service make him the perfect addition to our team. We look forward to working with him to continue providing our clients with the best possible benefits administration experience."

As COO of bswift, Jain will lead bswift's Client Services, Service Center, Channel Partner Operations, and the Operational Center of Excellence.

"I am very excited to be joining such a great company and team," said Jain. "The opportunity in front of bswift is significant and I am looking forward to putting my skills and expertise to work to help the company be the best provider in the market."

Most recently, Jain served as COO at Businessolver, where he championed several strategic and operational transformation initiatives that led to significant business improvements.

Prior to that, Jain held a number of executive leadership positions at management consulting and human capital management firms including Aon, ADP and Booz Allen Hamilton. He also serves as senior advisor to private equity and HCM companies, bringing to bswift a well-rounded and deep set of operational knowledge and experiences.

Jain holds a master's degree in computer science from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About bswift

bswift helps companies change the way their employees perceive and engage with their benefits through a proven blend of adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate customer support. Serving millions, bswift offers cloud-based technology and a suite of solutions for intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. For more information on bswift, please visit www.bswift.com.

Media Contact:
Maria Keller, SVP of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC

Also from this source

bswift's Strategic Partnership Program Simplifies HR, Optimizes Benefits Offerings

bswift Commissioned Study Highlights Importance of Employee Benefits Engagement and HR Tech Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.