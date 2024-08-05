bswift® Welcomes Matt Waldrup as Executive Vice President of Product

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, a leader in employee benefits technology and administration, has selected industry veteran, Matt Waldrup, as their new Executive Vice President of Product.

With more than 25 years of benefits administration industry experience, Waldrup brings an invaluable blend of knowledge, expertise, and fresh insights to bswift.

"The culture, nimble tech platform and suite of products bswift has built are truly second to none," said Waldrup. Post this bswift LLC, a leader in employee benefits technology and administration, has selected industry veteran, Matt Waldrup, as their new Executive Vice President of Product.

"We're thrilled to have Matt and his track record for innovation and quality on board," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "He'll be an incredible asset as we continue to push ourselves and the industry forward on engagement, functionality and ease of use."

"Throughout my career, bswift has been an organization to watch," said Waldrup. "The culture, nimble tech platform and suite of products bswift has built are truly second to none. I'm thrilled to now be a part of it and look forward to setting a vision to continue taking the company's innovation to the next level."

Previously, Waldrup led Market Facing Technology at WTW Health and Benefits, driving the development and implementation of a comprehensive suite of enrollment and administration products. His strategic vision and leadership have led to significant progress within the industry.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

Media Contact:

Zoya Siddiqui

Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC