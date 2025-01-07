bswift Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leading innovator in employee benefits technology and administration, has been honored with a Gold award in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards. This recognition, in the category of Best Advance in Compensation and Benefits and/or Payroll Administration, marks the fourth consecutive year that bswift has received this prestigious accolade from Brandon Hall Group, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

bswift earned this distinction for its transformative approach to benefits administration, exemplified by the integration of AI-powered solutions like Emma™, a cutting-edge platform delivering personalized support throughout the benefits journey. By harnessing Mindful AI™ technology, bswift continues to redefine the benefits experience, making it more intuitive, efficient, and impactful for employees and employers alike.

"Our fourth consecutive Gold award from Brandon Hall Group is a testament to our relentless drive to innovate and enhance the benefits experience," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering organizations with solutions that meet today's challenges while shaping a better future for the benefits landscape."

bswift's approach combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of client needs, enabling seamless benefits management while fostering higher employee engagement. Its flagship solutions, including Emma EnrollPro™, bswift Mobile, and Evive by bswift, its data-driven personalization engine, exemplify the company's mission to deliver thoughtful, user-centric design that simplifies complex processes.

"The ability to innovate consistently is what sets bswift apart," said Matt Waldrup, EVP of Product at bswift. "This award reflects our dedication to creating solutions that blend empathy and intelligence and ensuring employees feel supported every step of the way."

Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards recognizes organizations that achieve measurable results through innovative technology solutions. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on criteria such as program design, functionality, innovation, and overall impact.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

