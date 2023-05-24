bswift Wins Two 2023 Hermes Creative Awards

24 May, 2023, 11:30 ET

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leading provider of benefits administration services and solutions, has been recognized for exceptional creativity and innovation in employee benefits communication. It's in-house Communication Agency took home two Hermes Creative Awards—one Gold and one Honorable Mention. 

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards," said Maria Keller, bswift's Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communication. "As a company that's collaborative, forward-thinking, and bold, we are always striving for the most effective and creative ways to help our clients communicate with their employees. These awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of our team as well as the deep partnership and collaboration with our clients to deliver exceptional results."

bswift's winning entries include a Gold Award for their showcase communication campaign, and an Honorable Mention for the highly personalized total compensation statement created on behalf of a client.

With over 6,500 entries submitted annually, the competition for Hermes Awards is fierce. The talent on display at the Hermes Creative Awards serves as a benchmark for the industry and speaks to the high level of creativity and innovation that bswift consistently delivers.

With the goal of driving informed action, bswift's benefits showcase communications campaign helps prospective clients see how bswift tackles one of the biggest challenges of the benefits enrollment process: making it easy and straightforward. The campaign demonstrates how bswift leverages a range of communication vehicles to simplify enrollment, keep employees engaged, and drive informed action throughout the benefits enrollment process.

About bswift 
bswift helps companies change the way their employees perceive and engage with their benefits through a proven blend of adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service. Serving millions, bswift offers cloud-based technology and services for intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting and employee engagement. For more information on bswift, please visit www.bswift.com

About the bswift Communication Agency
The bswift Communication Agency specializes in employee benefits communication strategies that drive measurable outcomes, broaden awareness, and boost engagement. To learn more, visit communicationagency.bswift.com.

About Hermes Creative Awards
Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs. The judges are industry professionals who look for talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Media Contact:
Maria Keller, SVP of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

