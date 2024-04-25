bswift's Emma™ Co-Pilot Revolutionizes Employee Benefits Support with AI and the Human Touch

Leveraging Mindful AI to transform the customer service experience

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading employee benefits technology and administration provider, bswift®, unveiled Emma™ Co-Pilot to 300 of its clients and partners at its annual Idea Exchange conference outside Palm Springs, CA. The innovative solution represents a leap forward in customer support, blending artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with human insight to provide a more personalized, efficient, and empathetic service experience.

Elaborating on the philosophy behind Emma Co-Pilot, Ted Bloomberg, bswift CEO, said, "Emma Co-Pilot is grounded in our Mindful AI philosophy. At bswift, we believe the most effective use of AI is not to replace human interaction, but to enhance it. Emma Co-Pilot embodies this belief by working hand-in-hand with our customer service representatives (CSRs) to enrich the human touch with AI-driven insights."

Emma Co-Pilot embodies bswift's vision of AI-powered human support through three key features:

Tailored Personalization: Leveraging a comprehensive database of benefits data and customer histories, Emma Co-Pilot offers individualized insights that empower CSRs to anticipate and personalize their service to the needs of each customer. Proactive Issue Resolution: Emma Co-Pilot proactively addresses customer inquiries, striving for complete resolution in every interaction. By anticipating potential concerns and providing proactive guidance, it ensures customers receive comprehensive service. Consistent Service Excellence: At the heart of bswift's ethos is the commitment to delivering consistently high-quality service across all interactions. Emma Co-Pilot achieves this by equipping every CSR with AI-enhanced insights, ensuring every customer gets the best support experience.

"bswift is doubling down on offering a customer service model with real humans at the center," said bswift SVP of Service Center, Eric Strom. "With Emma Co-Pilot, we're not just improving response times or resolution rates; we're fundamentally changing how our CSRs interact with customers. By augmenting their human expertise with AI, we're enabling CSRs to deliver service that's not only efficient but also deeply personal and empathetic."

Early results show bswift's Mindful AI approach is driving meaningful service outcomes. An impressive 86% of issues are resolved on the first call, easily beating the industry benchmark of only 70%. In addition, bswift's CSRs have a 94% employee satisfaction rating, according to internal bswift data. The average U.S. customer satisfaction score is 77%, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Blending human empathy and cutting-edge technology is just another way bswift is reducing administrative burden, empowering employees, and strengthening HR's strategic impact.

