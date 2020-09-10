BĒT VODKA Wins in the 2020 International Sip Awards, Earning A Coveted Platinum Medal Alongside the Most Prestigious Honor -- The Consumers' Choice Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BĒT Vodka (pronounced "beet") has earned top-tier accolades for its Minnesota-first, premium-pour sugar beet vodka — one that continues to garner top-shelf exposure in liquor establishments throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Now in its 11th year, the SIP Awards stand apart as the only internationally recognized consumer-judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the awards present a unique format that is unaffected by industry bias — providing refreshing, honest feedback and recognition.

BET VODKA, distilled from Minnesota-grown sugar beets, wins a coveted platinum medal alongside the most prestigious honor - The Consumers' Choice Award - at the 2020 SIP Awards. BET VODKA: revealed in a beautiful sipping experience made for sharing.

"This is an absolute honor to be recognized on the global stage for our brand," says Ben Brueshoff, Founder and Pioneer of BĒT Vodka. "We started BĒT to foster social connections through a beautiful sipping experience that's made for sharing. It's appealing to us to elevate the sugar-beet root vegetable into the world of fine spirits."

This year, the SIP Awards adopted a digital recording system due to COVID-19 precautions. With a record-breaking 482 consumer judges evaluating spirits in the comfort and safety of their own homes — more than three times from the previous year — the results give even more credence to the honorees.

Brueshoff is proud to share this award with his partner and wife, Rochelle, along with the dedicated sugar beet farmers who grow and harvest their crops in partnership with a Minnesota farm cooperative.

"Of course, flavor is the ultimate proof of our brand," affirms Brueshoff. "We ensure that BĒT is distilled to a purest essence, providing a clean, crisp and velvety-smooth profile."

Since 2016, BĒT Vodka has been sharing its pioneering spirit with appreciating audiences everywhere. To learn more about distribution, signatures drinks and event planning — among many other things — visit www.betvodka.com.

ABOUT BET VODKA: Rooted in the pioneering spirit of American Sugar Beet connoisseur Henry Oxnard -and cultivated through generations of family farmers – BĒT is the Midwest's first premium sugar beet vodka born in a farm cooperative, distilled to its essence, and revealed in a beautiful sipping experience made for sharing. With a clean, crisp and velvety-smooth flavor profile, you'll discover why BĒT is Simply Neat.

SOURCE BET VODKA