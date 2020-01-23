Btab Aims to Offer Opportunities to 1 Million New Businesses in the Next 5 Years

SYDNEY, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a huge success in Asia and Australia, Btab have been able to use recent trends to predict that within 5 years, they will have helped up to 1 million businesses to start their e-commerce journey. This is fantastic news for Btab but also fantastic news for small businesses looking for a platform on which to set up, without the huge costs of logistical and marketing tools that larger businesses are able to invest in.

Btab Commerce Road Signage Btab Commerce Showroom

The Btab Group are able to help their business start ups by offering an online platform through which they can access e-commerce services, social networks and marketplaces, domain names and online marketing. As Btab have a large online presence, they are able to invest in expensive online technology on behalf of their business members and then on a shared profit basis, offer the services at a significantly reduced cost. Btab have also secured physical warehouses and retail outlets across Australia and China, offering companies a physical presence in addition to their e-commerce services.

Btab CEO Binson Lau uses the analogy, "A helpless hungry man will remain hungry tomorrow after you have given him food today if we don't provide the facilities for him to make his own food."

This quote epitomises what Btab do. They want to give as many opportunities to those who otherwise wouldn't have the means to start a business. They take pride in supporting their fledgling businesses to conquer the e-commerce market. Their only criteria for recruiting new businesses is that owners have a strong background in the particular industry field they are looking to start up in. The business must also prove that it will add value to the Btab Group and its partnership with manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers globally. Such value will then strengthen links with the Btab Group so that other new businesses can benefit.

About Btab Group:

Btab was founded with the vision of assisting potential and aspiring business owners in establishing their online business using the Btab Network as an instrument. The Btab vision is to provide all small and medium businesses with an equal opportunity to improve using the same online technology that's utilized by large multinationals. To do this, Btab works towards ensuring that online technology is affordable and within the reach of growing business, through the Btab Network.

For more information about Btab Commerce, please visit https://btabcommerce.com

Media Contact:

Btab Group

Media Contact: John Taylor

Email: 232892@email4pr.com

Tel: +61 1300 25 3339 (Australia)

Tel: +1 917 809 7758 (USA)

Tel: +44 20 8895 6970 (UK)

Web: https://btabcorp.com

SOURCE Btab Group