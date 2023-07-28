BTAI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

28 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTAI).

Class Period: December 15, 2021June 28, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the BioXcel lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/BioXcel-Therapeutics-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) that, as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) that the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) that the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

