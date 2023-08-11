BTAI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds BioXcel Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased BioXcel between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

