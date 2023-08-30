BTC Digital Announces Strategic Partnership with Zhonglian Digital Technology (International) Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. (" BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Zhonglian Digital Technology (International) Limited (" Zhonglian International ").

According to the Agreement, both parties will cooperate with each other in the field of digital mining, and each party will rely on the resources of the other party to empower each other and improve their competitive positions in the industry.

Zhonglian International is an innovation-driven FinTech company committed to building a safe and sustainable global crypto asset and blockchain ecosystem. The company's business includes providing customers with digital mining, crypto asset management, blockchain training, and Web3.0 decentralized financial products and services and developing applications in the field of AI artificial intelligence.

Alan Peng, CEO of BTC Digital, said: "We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with Zhonglian Digital Technology (International) Limited, and both parties expect to leverage their respective resources and technologies to cooperate and jointly explore projects in Web3, AI and other fields. By cooperating with Zhonglian International, we expect to seize additional business opportunities and grow our business as a whole."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

