BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Launch of Bitcoin Miner Accessories Business

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT) today announced the launch of its Bitcoin miner accessories business.

To meet the demand of the cryptocurrency market, BTC Digital is proud to introduce its BTC miner accessories business. This initiative aims to provide miners and mining facilities with high-quality, reliable components to optimize and maintain BTC mining machines, enhancing their efficiency and reliability. Specifically, we offer a comprehensive solution for miners, investors, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, including but not limited to:

Miner Parts Supply : We offer a variety of commonly used BTC miner accessories, including processors, heat sinks, and others.

: We offer a variety of commonly used BTC miner accessories, including processors, heat sinks, and others. Customized Services : To meet the diverse needs of miners, we provide accessories customization and update services tailored to their mining strategies and equipment models.

: To meet the diverse needs of miners, we provide accessories customization and update services tailored to their mining strategies and equipment models. Professional Support and Consultation: Relying on our industry experience and technical expertise, we offer professional support and consultation services on BTC miner maintenance, upgrades, and optimization.

The Company's objective for this line of business is to offer miners a one-stop solution, facilitating easier management and maintenance of their mining equipment. Commenting on the newly launched BTC miner accessories business, CEO Alan Peng stated, "We are excited to expand our services and provide more support to the cryptocurrency mining industry. By offering high-quality accessories, we aim to help miners manage their equipment more effectively, leading to higher returns."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd.is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.investorroom.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

