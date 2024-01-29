BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Launch of Ethereum (ETH) Staking Services

News provided by

BTC Digital Ltd.

29 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT) today announced the launch of its Ethereum (ETH) staking services for its customers.

This new venture marks a significant expansion for BTC Digital beyond its core Bitcoin mining operations, extending into transaction validation on the Ethereum blockchain. The move aligns with the Company's strategic objectives to diversify income sources by participating in the Ethereum's validator rewards program.

Key features of BTC Digital's ETH staking services include:

  1. Asset custody provided by Matrixport Technologies Ltd ("Matrixport"): BTC Digital's collaboration with Matrixport aims to provide secure and reliable asset custody, offering ETH staking services clients peace of mind and safeguarding of their Ethereum holdings.
  2. Diversification and profitability: BTC Digital's diversification into Ethereum staking aims to create additional revenue to the Company in addition to maintaining its commitment to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
  3. Enhanced returns: Through participation in Ethereum's validator rewards program, BTC Digital hopes to increase its overall profitability and return on investment.

The launch of the ETH staking service represents a significant milestone for BTC Digital, expanding its horizons in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Alan Peng, CEO of BTC Digital, stated, "We are thrilled to launch our ETH staking operations to validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Our goal is to create new, predictable, and recurring digital rewards by entering another blue-chip digital asset ecosystem. It is worth noting that we will continue to invest and expand our mining operations. We believe that Bitcoin mining and ETH staking are complementary business areas that will enhance our overall profitability and returns. This is an exciting development for BTC Digital, and we expect such business strategies to increase value for all stakeholders in the long run."

About Matrixport

Founded in February 2019, Matrixport is one of the professional and compliant digital asset financial service platforms in Asia. It aims to provide simple and user-friendly crypto financial products for individuals and institutional investors globally. Matrixport's Website: https://www.matrixport.com/

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.investorroom.com/ 

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements.  Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.

Also from this source

BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Purchase of 2,000 Units of T21 Miners

BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a blockchain technology company, today announced that it has entered into an asset...

BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Entry into Bitcoin Miner Management Technology Service Agreement

Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT) today announced the entry into a Bitcoin miner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.