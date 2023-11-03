BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Purchase of 220 Units of Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd.("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a blockchain technology company, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with two unaffiliated third parties to acquire 220 units of Antminer S19j Pro (110 TH/s) Bitcoin mining machines, and has issued to the sellers 276,572 ordinary shares of the Company valued at $968,800. The machines are expected to be delivered and put into operation by the end of November 2023.

To date, the Company has put 1,954 mining machines into operation. The newly purchased 220 mining machines are expected to be delivered and put into operation in November, at which point the Company will have 2,174 units of Bitcoin mining machines with a computing power of more than 230PH/s.

The Company intends to continue developing its cryptocurrency business through purchasing more mining machines. The Company believes that operating a growing number of mining machines will help the Company with its financial stability and long-term growth.

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital, commented: "We are excited to see the progress we have made so far and the potential for our cryptocurrency business to grow in the long term. With the recent purchases and our plan to further increase the number of mining machines, we aim to continue improving our financial conditions as well as maximizing value for our shareholders."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd.is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

