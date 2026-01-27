BTC Digital Ltd. Enters into Strategic Framework Agreement with Fog Computing Inc. for AI Computing Infrastructure and Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a leading blockchain technology company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic framework cooperation agreement with Fog Computing Inc. ("Fog Computing") to establish a long-term and stable strategic partnership focused on AI computing infrastructure, liquid-cooled data center computing services, technology collaboration, and market expansion.

Pursuant to the agreement, Fog Computing will leverage its proprietary modular liquid-cooled data center technology to provide BTCT with high-performance and energy-efficient AI computing resources, including GPU computing power, storage, networking, and related infrastructure. BTCT plans to utilize these computing resources to support its ongoing needs in AI training, inference, and model deployment, while further improving computing efficiency and optimizing operational costs in line with its business strategy across blockchain and AI computing services.

In addition, the two parties will engage in technology collaboration and joint innovation, with a focus on areas such as liquid-cooling adaptation for AI workloads, computing energy efficiency optimization, and automated operations and maintenance. The collaboration will also explore innovative cooperation models in green data centers, AI computing ecosystems, and related application scenarios. Furthermore, BTCT and Fog Computing intend to cooperate on brand building and market development, including participation in industry conferences, technical forums, and joint marketing initiatives, to promote the large-scale adoption of AI computing infrastructure.

Mr. Siguang Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital Ltd., commented, "The signing of this strategic framework cooperation agreement represents an important milestone for the Company in the fields of AI computing power and next-generation data center infrastructure. By introducing advanced liquid-cooled data center computing solutions, we will further strengthen our computing service capabilities, enhance technological competitiveness and service stability in AI-related businesses, and lay a solid foundation for the Company's long-term growth."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

