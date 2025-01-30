BTC POWER and Chargie Announce Partnership to Deploy EV Charging Infrastructure and FedRAMP® Authorized Software for Government Properties and Fleets

Strategic partnership delivers best-in-class hardware and software to government agencies and fleets transitioning to electric vehicles

IRVINE, Calif. and CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and Chargie, a turnkey provider of EV charging infrastructure, announced a strategic partnership to continue deploying large-scale installations for government agencies and fleets. The collaboration combines Chargie's cutting-edge enterprise and fleet software solutions with BTC POWER's comprehensive portfolio of Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC EV charging stations to deliver seamless and reliable charging experiences to the fast-growing population of EV drivers and vehicle fleets. For government agencies, this can mean support for both privately-owned vehicles (POVs) and government-owned vehicles (GOVs).

Key features of BTC POWER's charging systems:

Level 2 AC Charging Stations : 32A to 80A (7.2 kW to 19.2 kW) single- and dual-port options designed for a variety of use cases, including fleet, commercial, and multifamily.

: 32A to 80A (7.2 kW to 19.2 kW) single- and dual-port options designed for a variety of use cases, including fleet, commercial, and multifamily. Level 3 DC Charging Stations : 120 kW to 360 kW All-in-One and Split System options for fleet, retail, hospitality, and other fast charging use cases.

: 120 kW to 360 kW All-in-One and Split System options for fleet, retail, hospitality, and other fast charging use cases. Plug-N-Charge (ISO-15118) Capable: Select stations enable the new communication protocol between EVs and charging stations and introduce vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

Select stations enable the new communication protocol between EVs and charging stations and introduce vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities. Buy America Compliant: Select stations meet federal standards for American manufacturing and domestically produced materials.

Select stations meet federal standards for American manufacturing and domestically produced materials. WEX Payment Capable: Payment processing services for government fleets, including fuel cards, corporate payments and more.

Payment processing services for government fleets, including fuel cards, corporate payments and more. Future Proofed: The Gen 4 line's modular architecture allows the systems to grow if necessary and keeps serviceability simple to reduce downtime.

"BTC POWER is proud to partner with Chargie to address the growing demand for EV charging across government properties and fleets. This collaboration brings together BTC POWER's industry-leading hardware with Chargie's FedRAMP® authorized software to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-proofed charging solutions tailored to the unique needs of government agencies," said Seung June (SJ) Oh, BTC POWER's CRO. "As a software-agnostic provider, BTC POWER welcomes Chargie to our robust roster of trusted partners, ensuring that we offer diverse, best-in-class solutions to meet the evolving requirements of our customers and accelerate EV adoption and infrastructure deployment for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Key features of Chargie's software solution:

FedRAMP Authorization : Ensures the platform meets rigorous data security and internal control standards required by the federal government.

: Ensures the platform meets rigorous data security and internal control standards required by the federal government. Real-Time Monitoring: Provides charging station owners with live data on performance, energy usage, and availability.

Provides charging station owners with live data on performance, energy usage, and availability. Load Management: Optimizes power distribution between charging stations within a building's electrical capacity.

Optimizes power distribution between charging stations within a building's electrical capacity. Actionable Analytics: Delivers customizable data insights to improve operations and plan for future infrastructure expansion.

Delivers customizable data insights to improve operations and plan for future infrastructure expansion. Fleet Management Tools: Provides specialized features for fleet operators, such as range optimization analysis, vehicle telematics, payment platform integration, and more.

"We are excited to join forces with BTC POWER to make EV charging smarter, more secure, and more reliable for our government partners. The combination of Chargie's software expertise and BTC POWER's road-tested charging stations sets a new standard for EV charging infrastructure," said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. "A big benefit of our platform is that it's interoperable across different chargers. By adding BTC POWER's lineup of world-class charging stations to our portfolio of hardware offerings, we ensure agencies have a variety of options to explore."

The companies will showcase BTC POWER's Level 2: MaX Charger and Chargie's fleet software platform at the FedFleet 2025 show in Washington, DC, February 3-6th, 2025.

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER's product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 7.2 kW to 360 kW. With over 25,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER's DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles. For more information visit btcpower.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/BTC POWER.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, reliable, and secure electric vehicle charging solutions for modern government facilities, commercial buildings, multifamily communities, and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage, and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for government agencies, fleets, residential properties, office buildings, schools, retail locations, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and more. Learn more at chargie.com.

