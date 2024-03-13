BTC POWER Returns to EVCS Expo in Las Vegas with Cutting-Edge Gen 4 Public Dispenser

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Electric Vehicle Charging Summit (EVCS) & Expo in Las Vegas for the 2nd consecutive year. The event is scheduled to take place from March 20 to 22, 2024, at the Mirage Hotel Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. BTC POWER will be showcasing its latest technological marvel, the Gen 4 public dispenser, at Booth #518.

As the electric vehicle industry continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, BTC POWER remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries to provide state-of-the-art charging solutions. The Gen 4 Public Dispenser represents a significant leap forward in EV charging technology, offering enhanced features and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of electric vehicle users, and charging station operators. "As we eagerly anticipate our return to the EVCS Expo, BTC POWER is excited to show our latest advancement in EV charging technology – the Gen 4 public dispenser," said Nicholas Kim, DC Product Manager. "The electric vehicle industry is rapidly evolving, and our commitment to innovation positions us as a driving force in providing cutting-edge solutions. We are honored to once again be a part of this premier event and look forward to engaging with industry leaders, enthusiasts, and stakeholders."

Key features of the Gen 4 Public Dispenser include:

High Charging Speeds : The Gen 4 public dispenser is designed to deliver rapid charging speeds, ensuring a quick and convenient charging experience for EV users.

: The Gen 4 public dispenser is designed to deliver rapid charging speeds, ensuring a quick and convenient charging experience for EV users. Reliability and Durability : Built with robust materials and cutting-edge engineering, the Gen4 public dispenser guarantees long-term reliability and durability.

: Built with robust materials and cutting-edge engineering, the Gen4 public dispenser guarantees long-term reliability and durability. Dynamic Power Sharing: Ensuring the best charging experience for those high traffic areas and quick turn around

In addition to showcasing the Gen 4 Public Dispenser, BTC POWER's DC Product Manager, Nicholas Kim, will be a featured speaker on the panel titled "Unplug and Assess, Choosing the Right Level of Charging." This panel discussion promises to provide valuable insights into the critical decision-making process for individuals and organizations looking to invest in the right level of charging infrastructure.

BTC POWER invites all attendees, stakeholders, and media representatives to visit Booth #518 at the EVCS Expo in Las Vegas to experience the Gen 4 Public Dispenser firsthand and engage with industry experts.

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER's product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 6.6kW to 350kW. With over 22,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER's DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles.

linkedin.com/company/btcpower

For media inquiries, please contact:

Caitie Romano, Marketing & Communications Manager

BTC POWER

+1 714 504 7604

[email protected]

SOURCE BTC POWER