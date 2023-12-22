BTCC Launches 412,000 USDT Copy Trading Contest with Attractive Rewards for Lead Traders and Followers

News provided by

BTCC

22 Dec, 2023, 06:44 ET

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCC Exchange, following the successful launch of its highly anticipated copy trading feature in early December, has now announced a copy trading contest with a generous prize pool of 412,000 USDT, aimed at attracting traders from around the world.

In this contest, lead traders will vie for top positions on two separate leaderboards: one for Assets Under Management (AUM) and another for the Number of Followers. The top-ranking lead traders on both leaderboards stand a chance to win up to 6,600 USDT in rewards.

Followers aren't left out of the excitement – they have the opportunity to win up to 300 USDT just by copying trades. For every set of 50 copied trades completed, a user earns 50 USDT in rewards. Additionally, they will receive bonuses for their first copied trade. In case of a loss on their first trade, they can receive a compensation equal to their entire loss amount, capped at 100 USDT. If their first trade yields profit, they can earn a bonus equal to half of that profit, up to 100 USDT. Some of these bonuses are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so participants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the campaign rules and join early.

This contest underscores BTCC Exchange's commitment to attracting top-tier traders to its platform. Beyond the contest's attractive rewards, BTCC offers one of the best commission rates for lead traders in the industry and an advantageous VIP system, allowing users to easily ascend tiers and enjoy more benefits than they would on other exchanges.

BTCC Exchange's recent campaign and feature rollouts reflect its dedication to innovation and delivering an exceptional trading experience in the dynamic crypto market. With a solid foundation of 12 years in the crypto industry, BTCC continues to stand at the forefront of addressing the ever-evolving needs of crypto investors.

About BTCC

Established in 2011, BTCC is among the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and a trailblazer in the field. Catering to both novice and seasoned traders, the platform provides a broad spectrum of trading tools and features. BTCC is dedicated to offering a secure, dependable, and user-friendly trading environment, continually evolving to meet the demands of the cryptocurrency trading market.

New User Campaign

In celebration of its 12th anniversary and recent updates, BTCC is rolling out a special campaign for new users. This campaign offers new joiners prizes valued at up to $10,055. For participation and further details, please visit the BTCC Sign Up Page.

SOURCE BTCC

