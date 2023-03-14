BTCEX Emerges as Fastest-Growing Platform in the Digital Asset Space

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCEX, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce a remarkable 520% increase in its user base since last year. Now the cumulative registered users of BTCEX have exceeded 3,000,000, with daily active users of more than 60,000 and trading users of more than 20,000.

BTCEX

Established in 2021, BTCEX has already processed over 200 million transactions. The exchange's average daily trading volume for spot and derivatives now exceeds $300 million and $1 billion, respectively, placing it among the top 30 spot and top 15 derivative exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Even in the midst of a crypto bear market, BTCEX's total trading volume has seen an unprecedented 573% year-on-year increase, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry. Notably, among all exchanges established after 2021, BTCEX is the only one to rank among the top on CMC's rankings.

Registered in Seychelles, BTCEX has obtained key licenses in countries such as United States, Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia. Currently BTCEX has over 130 team members worldwide from 13 countries and regions, with branch officers in Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Believing that the transparency of funds is the cornerstone of the industry, BTCEX provides 100% reserves as always and offers 1,000 BTC as insurance funds to provide users the safest trading experience. With more than 50 market-making teams, reliable partners and an extensive order book, BTCEX provides users top-level liquidity to trade.

Aiming to be the go-to crypto trading platform for all crypto traders, from beginners to experts, BTCEX offers a wide variety of popular trading products, including spot and perpetual trading of more than 150 coins and tokens with up to 125x leverage. The all new one-click copy trading, which was launched this January, optimized copy mode compared to the previous edition, allowing traders more flexibility and enhanced risk management. Another 18 languages are now available on BTCEX, serving more users from different regions and markets.

Trade in Futures, Make the Future. Though this crypto winter persists, BTCEX remains fully committed to becoming the go-to exchange for traders of all levels. Believing that the future of cryptocurrency trading is full of potential, BTCEX is dedicated to exploring every opportunity to create a safe, secure, and user-friendly environment for users.

SOURCE BTCEX