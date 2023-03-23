BTCEX Partners with W Economy TV to Invest in South Korea's Blockchain Technology through Memorandum of Understanding

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCEX has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with W Economy TV, a blockchain consulting brand of W Investment Co., Ltd, to promote blockchain project investment in South Korea.

BTCEX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that has obtained key licenses in countries such as the United States, Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia, is interested in the growth potential of the Korean blockchain market, particularly in the technology of the 'K-blockchain'.

BTCEX Exchange CEO, William, said, "We attach great importance to talents and have always worked hard to cultivate talents with the best skills in the industry. The infrastructure and talents of W Economy TV are also of great interest to us. W Economy TV is an important partner that could help us in expanding the global business ecosystem. We look forward to working together with W Economy TV to expand the global ecosystem in various countries in the future."

As the cryptocurrency market has recently been revitalized due to the rise of Bitcoin, the improvement of cryptocurrency investment sentiment is also giving blockchain companies and investors vitality again. W Economy TV is a professional blockchain consulting company that provides a full set of services and education such as chart analysis, DPI, NFT, Metaverse, and 3rd generation related cryptocurrency. The company is able to quickly generate high-quality content by receiving major news and trends from around the world.

W Economy TV is keen to invest and provide consultation services to establish an efficient value chain of the global blockchain ecosystem, as it has a strong interest in Web3, DE-FI, and metaverse markets that connect countries.

SOURCE BTCEX