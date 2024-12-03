BTCT Announces Full Deployment of T21 Miners from BITMAIN Within 3-6 Months

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT"or the "Company"))(NASDAQ: BTCT), a global leader in Bitcoin (BTC) mining, announced today that its strategic contract with BITMAIN, a renowned mining hardware manufacturer, is progressing smoothly. BTCT plans to deploy 2,000 units of BITMAIN's high-performance T21 miners to its North American mining facilities within the next 3–6 months.

The T21 miners, BITMAIN's latest flagship product, boast exceptional computational performance (190T per unit) and efficient energy utilization (3610W per unit). Upon completion of this deployment, BTCT's total hash rate capacity will reach 600P, nearly tripling its current capacity.

Streamlining Deployment

BTCT is accelerating preparations, including detailed logistics, equipment installation, and network optimization plans, to ensure the new miners are operational within the scheduled timeframe. Once operational, these high-performance miners will significantly enhance BTCT's mining efficiency and competitiveness, increase Bitcoin output, and solidify its position as a leader in the global cryptocurrency mining market.

Company Outlook

The CEO of BTCT stated: "The introduction and deployment of the T21 miners mark a significant milestone in the evolution of our mining operations. These devices will boost our mining capacity, optimize energy efficiency, and create greater potential value for our company. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BITMAIN to advance the cryptocurrency industry."

BTCT remains committed to creating more opportunities and returns for its investors through technological innovation and strategic scaling. The company will continue exploring partnerships with industry leaders to maintain its long-term competitive edge in the cryptocurrency market.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd.is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.investorroom.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

