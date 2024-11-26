BTCT Announces Strategic Expansion of Bitcoin Mining Projects in the Southeastern United States, Committed to Driving Sustainable Development

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT"or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a global leader in Bitcoin (BTC) mining, announced today that it is actively seeking business opportunities in Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Missouri to further expand the scale and number of its mining facilities. This initiative aims to meet the growing computational power demands of both the company and the market while fulfilling its strategic commitment to sustainability.

BTCT is exploring various approaches, including building new facilities, acquiring existing mines, and forming strategic joint ventures with local businesses or institutions, to achieve a stable, long-term, and sustainable energy supply. The Company expects that these measures will not only strengthen BTCT's market position in the Bitcoin mining sector but also help the Company build a forward-looking and competitive computational power ecosystem.

"We understand that stable, reliable, and green energy supply is the key to the future success of Bitcoin mining operations," said BTCT's CEO. "Through this expansion plan, we aim to optimize resource allocation, improve operational efficiency, and demonstrate our unwavering confidence and commitment to long-term development to our investors and the market."

The Southeastern United States, known for its abundant energy resources, business-friendly environment, and policy support, is a key region for BTCT's expansion plans. After thoroughly evaluating the local energy infrastructure, regulatory environment, and business potential, the Company will prioritize projects aligned with renewable energy and low-carbon emission goals to support global energy transition and emission reduction targets.

BTCT remains committed to creating value for its shareholders through technological innovation and economies of scale while actively addressing the growing global demand for blockchain computational power. With this strategic expansion, the Company aims not only to meet its own business growth needs but also to contribute to regional economic development by creating jobs and fostering collaboration with local communities.

Looking ahead, BTCT will accelerate its global strategy implementation, partnering with more collaborators to promote sustainable development in the BTC mining industry.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd.is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.investorroom.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.