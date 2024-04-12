BtcTurk Organizes Half Marathon in Istanbul to Celebrate Halving Period

ISTANBUL, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded as Türkiye's first and the world's fourth Bitcoin trading platform and transformed into a financial technology company with its investments, BtcTurk will hold an event in Istanbul on April 21, referring to the 21 million supply of Bitcoin during the Bitcoin halving period.

BtcTurk organizes half marathon in Istanbul on April 21 for halving

The BtcTurk Bull Run, which will be organized for the first time and will be held every four years from now on, will see professionals and the public run along the Üsküdar coast in Istanbul. The runs hosted by BtcTurk will consist of three different stages: a 21-kilometer half marathon, a 10-kilometer public run, and a 100-meter bull costume special run. All of the runs will be free of charge. All details about the run can be found on the website https://btcturkbullrun.com/.

The Bitcoin fair, which will be held on the Üsküdar coast of Istanbul, will be attended by important brands of the sector from around the world. International athletes will also participate in the event. Satoshi TV, which is followed with interest on YouTube, will also be in the area.

2.1 Bitcoin Worth of Prizes will be Distributed

In the BtcTurk Bull Run, which will be organized in honor of Bitcoin's 21 million supply and the Bitcoin halving period, 2.1 Bitcoin prizes will be distributed to the winners. At the end of the race; Finishing the Race Hand in Hand - HODL, Bitcoin Special Award for the 21st place finisher, Satoshi Special Award for the 210th place finisher, Hal Finney Special Award for the 2100th place finisher. The oldest participant will receive the ATH Special Award and the youngest participant will receive the Genesis Block Award. In the 100-meter bull costume race, men and women will receive the Bull Costume Special Run Award and the Best Costume Award.

What is Halving?

The Bitcoin halving happens, approximately every four years. Therefore, when describing important events in Bitcoin history, events are divided into four-year segments based on halving dates. In the past four years, Bitcoin's sphere of influence has expanded considerably, reaching the most valuable level in its history at $73,780. The blockchain ecosystem, led by Bitcoin, is not only a technological infrastructure but also manifests itself in different areas of life. After the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, blocks will continue to be counted for the next Bitcoin halving, which is expected to take place in 2028.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385502/BtcTurk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385503/BtcTurk_Logo.jpg