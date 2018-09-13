BTG Announces Global Launch of the ICEfx™ Cryoablation System

LONDON, September 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ICEfx™ Cryoablation system is a compact and powerful console, offering predictable, reliable performance with seamless therapy delivery and exceptional ease of technical operation

BTG plc (LSE :BTG ), a global specialist healthcare company, today announced the global launch of the ICEfx™ Cryoablation System. ICEfx™, an evolution of the existing Visual ICE™ system, offers predictable, reliable performance with seamless therapy delivery and exceptional ease of technical operation. This compact and powerful console is designed for interventional radiologists who want to offer their patients state-of-the-art, minimally invasive treatment options.

It allows physicians to provide safe and efficient cryoablation procedures, facilitating precise and effective treatment without the need for surgery or repeated radiation treatments.

"The ICEfx™ Cryoablation System is a new, more compact design that simplifies the procedure through a set of user-friendly on-screen prompts" said Dr. AJ Gunn, Interventional Radiologist at University of Alabama, Birmingham. "It is easy for my technicians to set up, operate, and shut down. Importantly, this updated version is designed to work with the current line of BTG cryoablation probes, meaning that physicians can still create the reliable ablation zones they have come to expect."

Peter Pattison, Head of Interventional Oncology at BTG commented: "We continue to invest in both new product innovations and clinical research. Building on our commitment in Interventional Oncology, BTG has added the most advanced cryoablation technology to its portfolio of minimally invasive therapies and is currently supporting a number of active clinical research studies in bone, kidney, lung, pain and prostate. We strive to provide health care professionals with easy access to innovative product choices, our BTG IO portfolio allows them to select and tailor each clinical solution to match a specific patient need."

The ICEfx™ Cryoablation system will be launched at The Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) meeting from 22-25 September 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About BTG IO Ablation (Cryoablation)

BTG Interventional Oncology is a global leader in delivering innovative IO Ablation solutions. Our cryoablation products address patient conditions across multiple physician specialties. Treatment areas and clinical research priorities include conditions affecting bone, kidney, liver, lung and prostate, as well as targeted pain and nerve applications.

Not all indications are for all the geographies. For a full list of indications, instructions for use and important safety information, please visit www.ioablation.com.

About BTG Interventional Oncology

BTG Interventional Oncology is transforming the way cancer is treated with wide-ranging solutions consisting of minimally-invasive, highly targeted therapies that can be personalised to each patient's needs. Our products are used to treat or provide symptomatic relief for people with cancer and benign tumours. To learn more about BTG Interventional Oncology, please follow @BTGIO on Twitter or visit btg-io.com

