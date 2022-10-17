BTG Pactual CEO Conference in New York brings together 160 companies from Latin America

In the first face-to-face edition after the pandemic, the conference had higher figures than the one in 2019, with more than 1600 one-on-one meetings held

SAO PAULO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11-13, BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, held the first in-person edition of the CEO Conference in New York after the pandemic and it was attended by more than 160 organizations and 350 investors. In all, 1,600 meetings were held with CEOs and CFOs of companies based in Latin America - a record result for the event with André Esteves, Chairman of BTG Pactual, Roberto Sallouti, CEO of the institution, and other partners of the bank.

The meeting's agenda was broad, from macroeconomic topics, such as GDP growth, falling unemployment and improved fiscal outlook, to investment opportunities, the global context, and other indicators.

"We are very grateful for the resumption of the face-to-face CEO Conference in New York. We really missed the one-on-one contact with our customers, and it is an honor to be able to speak about Brazil and Latin America to the world, contributing to increased investments in the region and favoring sustainable economic growth", said Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

Two-thirds of the attending entrepreneurs were from Brazilian companies, and the others were from Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. The CEO Conference also had a strong presence of international investors, mostly based in the United States, as well as representatives of family offices and insurance companies.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

