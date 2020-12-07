BTG Pactual joins the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, joins the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3), which brings together a portfolio of 39 publicly traded companies that have the best sustainability performance.

"Entering the ISE portfolio shows that BTG Pactual is on the right track, in line with good market practices and committed to delivering results that go beyond the financial return to positively impact society and the environment," says Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

"Initiative, processes and indicators were developed, in addition to increased transparency regarding ESG practices, with the publication of the annual report on sustainability with GRI indicators and SDGs," explains Beatriz Freitas, head of ESG at BTG Pactual.

BTG Pactual´s entry into ISE B3 adds to the bank´s other initiatives in impact investment and ESG. In 2019, the bank offset 100% of the carbon emissions resulting from its operations in the world, including travel and transportation.

In 2020, it created the Impact Investment division, which promotes the creation of products and services that combine financial returns with a positive socio-environmental impact, and became a signatory to the Financial Initiative of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP-FI).

In October of this year, BTG Pactual launched the first ESG ETF in Brazil, and, in November, the Landscape Capital strategy, which will dedicate itself to natural climate solutions through the purchase of devastated lands in Brazil and other Latin American countries for reforestation with native vegetation.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management e Asset Management markets. Since its creation in 1983, BTG Pactual has been managed based on the meritocratic culture of partnership, focusing on the customer, excellence and long-term vision. The institution has established itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, having won several national and international awards. Currently, it has almost 3,000 employees in offices spread across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal and England. For further information, go to https://www.btgpactual.com.

