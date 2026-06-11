BTGO Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BitGo Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026. BitGo operates as a digital asset infrastructure company, offering a platform on which its customers may store, trade, and stake digital assets.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO) Misled Investors Regarding its Financial Performance and Business Outlook

According to the complaint, during the class period, on January 23, 2026, BitGo filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the"Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents"). The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted other facts necessary to make truthful statements, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company's business and financial performance; (ii) consequently, defendants' statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo's financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 26, 2026, BitGo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024, a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared to a quarterly margin of 0.47% in the prior year, and declined to offer specific revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025. BitGo stated that the change in its annual net loss was "materially driven by declines in digital asset prices impacting the Company's Bitcoin treasury." Defendants also declined to provide explicit guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, even though the quarter would end just five days later. Instead, defendants merely provided general commentary to the effect that BitGo's revenue streams faced "a direct impact" from a "challenging" macroeconomic environment. On this news, BitGo's stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against BitGo Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP