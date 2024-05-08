BTII Institute Announces WIOA Training Grants for High-Demand Certifications

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTII Institute is proud to announce its status as a training provider for the New Jersey Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Training Grants Program. Through this collaboration, eligible residents of New Jersey can secure funding to pursue training and certifications at BTII Institute. Unemployed professionals who are New Jersey residents or were employed in New Jersey may be eligible for this grant. The grant covers costs for training, certifications, and a comprehensive job search program, providing a safety net during the transition. Unemployment benefits may be extended while the professional is in training.

Visit https://btiiglobal.com/wioagrants/ to learn more about the grants. BTII offers the following three programs:

Project Management Professional Program Enterprise Agile Program Business Intelligence/Data Analytics Program

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) is a federal program designed to provide job training and education services to individuals seeking employment opportunities. By partnering with BTII Institute, the New Jersey WIOA program aims to support workforce development initiatives and equip individuals with the skills needed to succeed and advance in today's competitive job market. The success stories of our past students, with most reporting six-figure salaries after training, stand as a testament to the effectiveness of our programs.

Eligible residents of New Jersey interested in pursuing high-demand training and certifications can visit the BTII Institute Grants website at https://btiiglobal.com/wioagrants/ to learn more about the training options. The website provides information about eligible certification programs, application processes, and program requirements.

BTII Institute believes in the power of education and training to transform lives and drive economic growth. Providing access to high-quality training and certifications can empower individuals to thrive in today's fast-paced business environment.

