BTII Institute Renews PMI Premier Authorized Training Partnership

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTII Institute, a leading provider of Project Management training and consulting services, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its Project Management Institute (PMI)® Premier Authorized Training Partnership for another year. This esteemed partnership not only underscores BTII Institute's commitment to upholding PMI's stringent quality standards but also ensures that individuals and organizations continue to receive unparalleled training experiences, setting them up for success in their project management endeavors.

BTII Institute Project Management Institute Authorized Training Partner

As a PMI Authorized Training Partner, BTII Institute stands out for its exceptional training, thanks to its team of seasoned instructors and consultants. This team includes former Fortune 500 executives and industry experts with advanced degrees from top universities. Their expertise ensures that participants are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in project management and confidently prepare for certification exams.

Since its inception in 2009, BTII Institute has delivered outstanding programs for Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification preparation and other leadership training. Led by founder and CEO Sharon Bussey, whose extensive leadership experience spans prestigious companies like Deloitte Consulting and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and whose education includes an MS in Computer Science and MBA from the Wharton School, the institute utilizes a wealth of expertise to develop innovative training solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of both individuals and employers.

BTII Institute offers training options designed to accommodate various schedules globally. Weekday, half-day, evening, and weekend courses are available. Courses are delivered onsite, on-demand, and in virtual classrooms using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex platforms. BTII Institute ensures flexibility and accessibility without compromising on quality. Visit the link below to explore upcoming courses:

BTII Institute PMP® Courses

Upcoming PMP® Course Dates:

April 13 th , 14 th , 27 th & 28 th : 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. (Weekends)

, 14 , 27 & 28 : (Weekends) May 7 th – June 6 th : 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday Evenings)

– : (Tuesday and Thursday Evenings) May 13 th – 16 th : 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. (Weekdays)

– 16 : (Weekdays) June 1 st , 2 nd , 8 th & 9 th : 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. (Weekends)

, 2 , 8 & 9 : (Weekends) July 15 th – 25th: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Mondays – Thursdays)

BTII Institute extends its expertise beyond PMP certification, offering over 30 specialized courses, including PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) courses. These courses provide valuable knowledge and offer opportunities to earn Professional Development Units (PDUs) for existing PMP or PMI-ACP-certified professionals.

Additionally, BTII Institute offers a suite of Agile Human Resources courses that address contemporary workforce challenges and empower HR professionals to thrive in agile environments. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, BTII Institute is proud to be a wholly woman and minority-owned enterprise.

For more information about BTII Institute's comprehensive training programs and consulting services, please click on the links below:

BTII Institute Website for All Public Courses

BTII Global Website for Consulting and Training Services

Contact Information:

Company: BTII Institute LLC

Contact: Ann Jackson

Phone: 973-325-9001

Email: [email protected]

