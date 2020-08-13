BTIS Offers Wholesale Insurance Rates on IBQ's Commercial Comparative Rater

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agents using the IBQ commercial comparative rater will now have access to Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS) wholesale and exclusive markets.

BTIS is supporting Business Owners, General Liability, Professional Liability, and Workers Comp rates on the IBQ rater.

"We are excited to offer our products on the IBQ rating platform," said Paul Holbein CEO of BTIS. "As an insurance intermediary, displaying our rates alongside the agent's standard carriers is a huge benefit. IBQ agents will see up to three rates from BTIS depending on the class of business. Right now, we're offering Hiscox, CBIC, AmTrust and other BTIS products through IBQ and look forward to adding more".

"BTIS has excellent technology that allowed us to seamlessly integrate their wholesale and exclusive markets with our standard markets" claims Bruce Hopkins, Co-Founder of IBQ Systems. "Blending the standard and wholesale markets together for the agent provides our agents with significant efficiencies," Hopkins states.

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial

ABOUT BTIS:

BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times.

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

