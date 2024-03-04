BTIS Welcomes Eric Kirchner as Vice President of Surety

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), a leader in the commercial insurance sector focused on serving small and medium-sized businesses, is delighted to announce Eric Kirchner as the new Vice President of Surety. Eric's extensive experience, spanning over three decades in the surety industry, positions him as a key addition to the BTIS leadership team.

Eric Kirchner brings a rich history of expertise and leadership within the surety field. Starting his career in 1990, he has navigated through various pivotal roles, from underwriting to national director positions, demonstrating a profound ability to drive growth and innovation. His tenure at Western Surety Company/CNA Surety Company and subsequent leadership at Old Republic Surety Company underline his commitment to excellence and strategic vision. Eric's educational background, with an A.A.S. in Business Administration from Southeast Technical Institute, further complements his professional achievements.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to the BTIS family. His unparalleled expertise in the surety market and vision for the future align perfectly with our goals to expand and enhance our service offerings," says Paul Holbein, Co-President of BTIS. "Eric's leadership will be instrumental in our continued effort to provide the best possible products and services to our producers."

About BTIS

Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. For more information, visit https://my.btisinc.com.

