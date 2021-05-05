BTL Aesthetics Launches First Of Its Kind, Stand-Alone Brick And Mortar Location

The first-of-its-kind location will act as an immersive storefront offering medical aesthetic professionals a one-stop shop. BTL representatives will be onsite to provide hands-on education and training, show product demonstrations, as well as sell BTL devices. These unique storefronts allow for direct interaction between BTL professionals and the medical aesthetics community in a safe, COVID-compliant environment. Connecting and fostering the larger BTL community is paramount for the brand, and these spaces have been designed to accommodate nights of beauty , where the medical community is encouraged and welcomed to host influencers and additional members of the media. This will be an opportunity for doctors to have a larger space to connect with patients, peers, and VIPS which is typically challenging in smaller clinic settings.

The showroom-like spaces features the brand's award-winning technologies, including EMSCULPT , EMSELLA , EMTONE , Exilis ULTRA , and the brand's latest innovation: the EMSCULPT NEO , a groundbreaking therapy that targets fat while building muscle using RF and HIFEM.

"Having a physical location that will house product and offer training and education will be an innovative resource to the industry," says Scott Mills, Vice President of Sales. "This tool will be invaluable in continuing to deepen the relationships with our partners."

"We always look to lead by breaking barriers and thinking out of the box, which is why we are proud to be the first aesthetics device brand to offer a space that covers every touchpoint from education to final sale," explains John Ferris, Vice President of US Marketing. "BTL Aesthetics strives to build and foster a community. For us it goes beyond the therapies we create. A brick and mortar piece was so important as it offers us more opportunities to have valuable facetime with those who are part of the larger BTL community."

The first official BTL Body Boutiques are located at 3 Great Jones St. in New York and at 373 North Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills. For more information on BTL Aesthetics and the BTL Body Boutique, please visit www.bodybybtl.com .

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and EMSCULPT NEO.

