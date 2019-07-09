BTL Announces Initiative to Help Empower Women Across the US

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, leaders in non-invasive aesthetics, today announced a partnership with Dress for Success – a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools so that they can thrive in work and in life. This partnership kicks-off a broader marketing effort by BTL – BTL Cares -- which celebrates BTL as #TheCompanyWithAConscious and provides a platform to engage physician partners by creating an opportunity for them to give back to their local communities. Through the partnership with Dress for Success, participating practices will be hosting "accessory drives" in-office that directly support the local Dress for Success chapter.

"BTL is committed to empowering individuals to feel their best, which is why we're excited to partner with an organization like Dress for Success," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL. "As a company, we recognize that our partners and the patients themselves are the secret to our success. Through our BTL Cares program, we look forward to giving back to the local communities where our partners and patients reside."

Through BTL Cares, the brand is supporting Dress for Success on both the national and regional levels. BTL will empower HCP partners within ten key markets to host accessory drives. Participating practices will collect accessories at their practice, including handbags, totes, jewelry, belts and scarves. Beyond that, BTL will be supporting Dress for Success via a monetary donation, helping the organization continue to offer their wide range of programs in support of women striving for economic independence.

BTL Cares is a brand initiative which will evolve and grow with partnerships that have a similar mission and focus on individual and collective empowerment. Through the program, the brand will also look to participate in various events on the regional level, giving employees, physicians and patients the opportunity to give back to their community on an ongoing basis.

"I was personally blessed with BTL's support when Hurricane Hervey hit the Houston area," shared Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board Certified Cosmetic & Dermatologic Surgeon based in Houston, TX. "Not only did numerous BTL employees offer to help with our immediate clean up, BTL provided a substantial monetary donation to help the Houston community rebuild. Every company has the power to contribute, but BTL chooses to contribute. This is one more reason why I continue to partner with BTL," added Dr. Chilukuri.

For more information on BTL and their portfolio of treatments – including EMSCULPT, which revolutionized the aesthetics industry with its launch last year as the first and only treatment to strengthen muscle and sculpt the body – and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence. Since 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries and has helped over 1,000,000 women achieve economic independence. To learn more about Dress for Success, visit https://dressforsuccess.org

SOURCE BTL

Related Links

http://www.bodybybtl.com

