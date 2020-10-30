BTL Celebrates Body Empowerment Through Song

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, who recently launched a breakthrough therapy in noninvasive body shaping called EMSCULPT NEO, announces its collaboration with Cedric Gervais for the release of the song NEO. The song, featuring Maggie Szabo, celebrates the brand's most recent innovation with an equally exciting tune.

EMSCULPT NEO is the first procedure to simultaneously eliminate fat cells and build muscles non-invasively, by combining specially designed radio frequency heating and high intensity focused electromagnetic waves into a single therapy.

The song evokes a sense of empowerment through its lyrics, which resonates with what EMSCULPT NEO can offer to those who use it. EMSCULPT NEO is a versatile solution for body sculpting which can treat multiple areas of the body. It provides inclusivity to many different body types; anyone up to a BMI of 35 can successfully experience EMSCULPT NEO.

The song empowers those listening, to dance, move, and take control of their body. "My inspiration for creating this song," Gervais shared, "is as a DJ, I travel and perform all over the world, so my personal health is something that I take very seriously and work very hard at. I was excited to collaborate with EMSCULPT NEO. We've created a fun, energetic, upbeat record with strong confident lyrics for everyone to move to. I'm excited to launch the new single 'NEO' with Maggie Szabo."

Cedric Gervais is a French DJ, record producer and actor residing in Miami Beach, Florida. In 2013, he produced a remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness", for which he won a Grammy Award. Maggie Szabo, who leads vocals on the track, is a Canadian singer-songwriter who has been winning over audiences worldwide with her stunningly soulful vocals and empowering pop anthems. Hailing from small town Ontario, Szabo is now an accomplished musician living in Los Angeles and is using her music to conquer social injustice.

The song is available via Apple and YouTube music stores.

For more information on EMSCULPT NEO and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,800 employees located in more than 55 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

