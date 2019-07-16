BTL Continues to Revolutionize Non-Invasive Aesthetics by Extending the Sculpting Power of EMSCULPT® to the Arms and Legs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the manufacturer behind the game-changing EMSCULPT technology, is continuing to raise the bar in aesthetics and non-invasive body shaping. Today, the brand announced its latest FDA clearance for EMSCULPT, which is now FDA cleared to strengthen, firm and tone the arms and calves with the newly unveiled Small Contour Applicators. Building upon the existing clearances for the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs, the new Small Contour Applicator brings the unrivaled EMSCULPT results to even more key muscle groups, making it the ONLY non-invasive treatment that is FDA cleared to tone and strengthen the arms and calves as well.

"Since launching EMSCULPT last year, we've seen growing demand from physicians and patients to bring the technology to other tough to target areas of the body," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL. "Given our unique HIFEM procedures, we knew 'one applicator would not fit all' so we're excited to unveil the Small Contour Applicator in order to deliver targeted treatment for smaller muscle groups including the arms and calves."

The Small Contour Applicator is specially designed to target these smaller muscle groups via a unique, ergonomic design and adjusted energy field. "The amount of research that went into the development of the new applicator is apparent by the specificity used to address the unique needs of these muscle groups," shared Dr. Minni Saluja, Cosmetic Surgeon who conducted clinical trials for the brand. "The halfpipe design in combination with the higher energy field –which delivers a higher energy per cm2 –allows us to directly target these smaller areas while preventing the energy from stimulating antagonist muscles for improved outcomes and patient comfort."

"We conducted extensive trials with the Small Contour Applicator and utilized ultrasound and MRI technology to demonstrate its effectiveness for treating these new areas of the body," shared Dr. Bruce Katz, Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in NY and Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt Sinai Hospital, who conducted clinical trials for the brand. "We found the bicep and tricep muscles showed an increase in muscle mass two weeks following the fourth treatment, as well as an overall fat reduction in the arms. The treatment also increased volumetric muscle mass in the calves. These findings are particularly noteworthy as up until now there hasn't been an effective non-invasive solution to address these areas of the body," added Dr. Katz.

Four 20-minute treatments, over the course of two weeks, represent the shortest procedure currently available for the non-invasive muscle strengthening. The new Small Contour Applicator and the EMSCULPT Large Applicator possess the highest intensity delivering the highest amount energy in the treatment area. For more information EMSCULPT and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

