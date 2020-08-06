BTL files complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission to seek an exclusion order to prevent the unlawful importation of infringing Cooltone and Coolsculpting products into the United States

The U.S. International Trade Commission is an independent, quasi-judicial federal agency with broad investigative responsibilities on matters that affect trade and commerce, including intellectual property infringement.

"We have asked the ITC to determine whether Cooltone and Coolsculpting products infringe BTL's patents and, if they are found to be infringing, to issue an exclusion order barring importation of Cooltone and Coolsculpting products into the U.S., as well as issuing a cease-and-desist order prohibiting Allergan and Zimmer from selling their infringing products and their components in the American market space," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development.

BTL's ITC complaint and Delaware lawsuit follows a lawsuit that BTL filed with the U.S. District Court in Delaware in December 2019 on similar matters.

About BTL Group:

Founded in 1993, BTL Group has grown to become an innovator and world leader in non-invasive products and treatments for the aesthetics and physiotherapy industries. With over 2,000 employees in more than 53 countries, BTL offers the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including treatment of incontinence. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EXILIS, and EMTONE.

About Emsculpt:

BTL's Emsculpt has been a clear innovation leader in the muscle category, revolutionizing the non-invasive body shaping market. Utilizing its proprietary high intensity focused electromagnetic energy (HIFEM®), the Emsculpt introduced an entirely new category of muscle toning and muscle strengthening to the aesthetic industry that goes beyond waistline reduction and elimination of fat cells. For more details, go to www.emsculpt.com.

SOURCE BTL