BTL Industries Partners with JANZ Corporation to Provide Advanced Medical Solutions to U.S. Military and Veterans

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, a global leader in medical devices for wellness, aesthetics, and longevity, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with JANZ Corporation, a renowned medical equipment provider and supplies to U.S. Government healthcare facilities and clinics. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions to enhance the physical strength and well-being of U.S. military personnel and veterans.

JANZ Corporation is recognized for its extensive range of medical supplies, catering to the needs of active U.S. military bases and specialized VA facilities. Their robust contract portfolio simplifies the procurement process for government purchasing agents, ensuring timely and efficient access to necessary medical products.

Through this partnership, BTL Industries will offer its revolutionary Emsculpt Neo technology to military and veteran communities via JANZ Corporation. Emsculpt Neo, renowned for strengthening, toning, and firming the muscles and eliminating fat, will be utilized to enhance physical performance, improve body composition, and strengthen muscles, thereby reducing the risk of injury in combat and improving the quality of life. Furthermore, this innovative technology offers both proactive and corrective treatment options for those who want to build or strengthen their muscles. Based on several clinical studies, this device has demonstrated its ability to build muscle by 25% and reduce fat by 30%*. As veterans age, maintaining muscle mass, mobility, and balance becomes more challenging. The Emsculpt NEO can help with age-related muscle loss, improved balance, and mobility, promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle for aging veterans. The machine's versatility in treating different parts of the body, such as the abdomen, arms, legs, and buttocks, makes it suitable for veterans who may have difficulties building muscles in certain areas due to debilitating injuries, helping them maintain peak physical condition and performance.

"Providing Strength to Those That Serve" is at the heart of this collaboration. BTL Industries and JANZ Corporation are dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of those who serve the nation, offering them top-tier medical solutions. David Chmel, CEO of BTL Industries, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with JANZ Corporation to bring our advanced Emsculpt NEO technology to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. This partnership highlights our dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of military personnel and veterans, equipping them with the resources they need to stay in the best physical shape."

