BTL Industries to Showcase Leading Aesthetic and Muscle Enhancement Innovations at ASLMS 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, a renowned leader in cutting-edge medical technologies, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference, taking place from April 11 to April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. This prestigious event brings together top experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of medical laser applications and energy-based treatments.

BTL Industries is set to unveil its latest advancements in aesthetic and muscle enhancement at ASLMS, redefining possibilities for enhancing both form and function. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BTL Industries continues to pave the way for transformative outcomes in medical technology, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver unparalleled solutions for diverse patient needs.

Highlighted below are the presentations featuring BTL Industries' groundbreaking products and technologies:

EMFACE

Five oral presentations

Topics include tackling challenging submentum cases with Emface, combination technique for Botulinum toxins and Emface treatments, histologic and clinical evaluation of Emface on submentum, facial rejuvenation and volumization with Emface, and facial lifting in Asian population

E-Poster on the combination of injectables and Emface

EMSCULPT NEO

Three oral presentations

Topics include core strength in moms and seniors, muscle stimulation for functional enhancement, and obtaining an hourglass figure noninvasively

EMSELLA

Oral presentation

Topics include enhancing the quality of life in elderly men with post-prostatectomy incontinence.

Commenting on BTL Industries' leadership position in muscle stimulation technologies for enhancing both form and function, Rohit Mishra, Director of Product Management at BTL Industries, stated: "We are proud to lead the way in advancing the application of muscle stimulation techniques for optimizing both appearance and quality of life. Our commitment to research and development enables us to continuously push the boundaries of innovation, providing healthcare professionals with unparalleled tools to enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction."

BTL Industries looks forward to engaging with attendees, sharing insights, and fostering collaboration to drive further advancements in medical laser technology and energy-based therapies.

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. BTL did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of the ASLMS 43rd Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

About BTL Industries:

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,500 employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, and Core to Floor®, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BTL Industries