BTL Launches Clear RF™: A Revolutionary Procedure for Uneven Skin Tone & Texture

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in advanced medical technologies, is proud to announce the launch of Clear RF™, the latest innovation for the BTL Exion™ multiplatform system. Exion Clear RF harnesses advanced radio frequency microablation technology to address skin tone, texture, and skin discoloration concerns. This cutting-edge technology is designed to deliver more precise and effective outcomes across various patient profiles and is suitable for use in multiple medical specialties.

Clear RF stands out due to its incorporation of Smart Microablation technology that ensures homogeneous microablation with each pulse, increasing precision and ease of use without unnecessary skin damage. This technology makes Clear RF a game-changer in skin health treatments, allowing providers to maximize consistency and deliver personalized treatments for their patients.

"Clear RF represents a breakthrough in this type of technology, offering standalone value to our clients while seamlessly integrating with the Exion™ multiplatform system," said Daniel Zenker, Director of Product Management at BTL. "By incorporating Clear RF into the Exion system, medical practitioners across specialties can enhance patient outcomes and offer specialized treatments tailored to the unique needs of every patient."

Lesley Clark-Loeser from Precision Skin Institute in Davie FL stated "This really does round out the platform because it allows for us to treat issues of pigmentation, various vascular concerns, texture, tone and overall quality of the skin in quite an amazing way. It is well tolerated by my patients. Clear RF can be done as a standalone procedure, or combined with other applicators on the EXION platform."

Clear RF represents BTL's commitment to advancing medical treatments through innovation and delivering unparalleled results for both providers and patients.

For more information about Clear RF and the Exion multiplatform system, visit www.exion.com.

About BTL Industries

Established in 1993, BTL has become a global leader in the medical device industry, providing innovative solutions across a wide range of medical specialties. With a team of over 3,700 employees in more than 80 countries, BTL supports healthcare professionals in fields such as dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and many others. BTL's portfolio of brands includes EMSCULPT® and EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, BTL EXION™, EMSELLA® and EMTONE®. For more information, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

