BTL Launches First Annual National Emface Days to Celebrate Confidence and Elevate Awareness of Non-Invasive Facial Treatments

A Three-Day Celebration Honoring Natural Beauty and Patient Confidence

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL proudly announces the launch of National Emface Days, a three-day celebration commencing November 12 each year and officially recognized by the National Day Archives on the National Day Registry™. The inaugural event aims to bring together patients and providers to spotlight the Emface experience, which uniquely tones facial muscles to help restore a natural, youthful foundation and complements injectables for an even more striking and refreshed look.

With the recent addition of submentum treatment, Emface now effectively addresses the entire face, including the forehead, cheeks, and submental area, with clinical results showing a remarkable 34% reduction in the submentum on average. National Emface Days will celebrate these advancements and the confidence that Emface inspires in patients seeking non-invasive facial rejuvenation.

"Our goal with Emface is to deliver a holistic, non-invasive facial treatment that enhances natural beauty while helping people feel their best," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing at BTL. "Through National Emface Days, we're celebrating this transformation with our providers and patients, and we look forward to seeing people nationwide come together to confidently share their Emface stories."

Key Highlights of National Emface Days:

Social Media Sweepstakes : Patients and providers alike can join the celebration by entering the #EmfaceDays sweepstakes, sharing their results and experiences on social media for a chance to win incredible prizes.

: Patients and providers alike can join the celebration by entering the #EmfaceDays sweepstakes, sharing their results and experiences on social media for a chance to win incredible prizes. Collaborative Events : BTL has partnered with clinics nationwide to host open houses and "EM-azing Events," where guests can learn about Emface firsthand and enjoy exclusive perks.

: BTL has partnered with clinics nationwide to host open houses and "EM-azing Events," where guests can learn about Emface firsthand and enjoy exclusive perks. Great Prizes: From Emface treatments to exclusive product bundles, participants in National Emface Days will have opportunities to win exciting rewards.

National Emface Days promises to be an exciting blend of education, celebration, and connection, allowing participants to share their unique experiences and celebrate newfound confidence. For more information, visit bodybybtl.com/emfacedays and join the conversation with #EmfaceDays.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EMSELLA®, and others. For more information, visit www.bodybybtl.com.

