BTL Petitions USPTO to Invalidate InMode Patent

April 11, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, Inc., a leading provider of innovative medical aesthetic solutions, petitioned the U.S. Patent Office to cancel all 58 claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,961,511 owned by the company InMode Ltd.

"We have strong reasons to believe InMode's patent claims are invalid," explained David Chmel, BTL's CEO, "and BTL has asked the United States Patent Office to initiate invalidation proceedings."

ABOUT BTL
Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,500 employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®,  EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, and Core to Floor®, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information. 

