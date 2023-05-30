BTL Presents Emfest: A Unique Fusion of Wellness and Music at Pasea Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach

News provided by

BTL Aesthetics

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a leading innovative aesthetic and medical solutions provider, is proud to announce Emfest, a one-of-a-kind wellness and music festival, set to take place on August 26th at the prestigious Pasea Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach.

Emfest aims to create an immersive experience that combines the transformative power of music with the pursuit of holistic well-being. The event will bring together renowned wellness experts, music artists, and enthusiasts from all walks of life, fostering a harmonious environment where attendees can rejuvenate their minds, bodies, and souls.

The picturesque coastal setting of Pasea Resort and Spa, nestled in the heart of Huntington Beach, serves as an ideal backdrop for Emfest. With its breathtaking ocean views and luxurious amenities, the venue offers an oasis of tranquility, perfectly suited to enhance the festival experience.

Emfest will feature a diverse lineup of music performances from acclaimed artists across various genres, catering to different tastes and moods. Attendees can expect to indulge in soulful melodies, infectious beats, and captivating live performances that will ignite their spirits and create lasting memories.

In addition to the musical aspect, Emfest will provide a wide range of wellness activities and offerings, allowing participants to explore and engage in practices that promote a balanced lifestyle. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend enlightening workshops, take part in fitness classes, indulge in pampering spa treatments, savor nutritious culinary delights, and discover BTL's innovative "EM" wellness products, which include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSELLA®, and EMTONE®.

"We are thrilled to bring Emfest to the beautiful city of Huntington Beach," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing of BTL. "Our vision is to create a unique space where music and wellness intersect, providing an immersive experience that nurtures both body and soul. Emfest aims to inspire attendees to embrace self-care, explore their passions, and connect with like-minded individuals."

Emfest is open to individuals 21 and over and encourages inclusivity and diversity. Tickets will be available for purchase starting May 23rd.

For more information about Emfest, including ticket sales and the full artist lineup, please visit www.emfest.com. Stay connected and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #Emfest2023.

About BTL:
Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,000 employees in over 75 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®,  EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, Core to Floor®, Taut and Toned™ , and Pelvic Power™ , as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information. 

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics

Also from this source

BTL Announces the Return of National Emsculpt Week

BTL Announces 21% Revenue Increase in Q1 2023, Expands North American Sales Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.