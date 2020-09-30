BTL Shows Support for Medical Community; Manufactures Masks in Several Facilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the leader in non-invasive body shaping and contouring, continues to trailblaze in the aesthetics community, by being the first to revamp several of their major manufacturing facilities to be able to provide face masks and ventilators to the medical community. As a health company, they believe it is their obligation to protect and serve the doctors and medical workers that have continued to support the BTL community, and beyond.

As of September 2020, BTL's European manufacturing facilities have been producing ventilators and masks. Most recently, FFP2 (European Equivalent to N-95) flat-fit respirator masks, for both medical professionals and consumers. The respirator masks received both an FDA Emergency Use Authorization and a CE Marking.

"There is little doubt that this pandemic has changed the way we all do business. BTL recognized that as a company, we needed to find a way to help our physicians and partners in the industry. As a true manufacturer of aesthetic technologies, BTL was able to quickly re-prioritize some of its manufacturing efforts to start building ventilators, respirators and masks to provide support and protection for those who need it most," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Product Development.

"All staff and docs gave these masks a 5-star rating for comfort, breathability, tight seal and ear relief. Ready to order many more," shared Robert Weiss, MD.

Melanie Palm, MD, FACS stated "I got to tell you, it's a real nice edge up in terms of comfort compared to some of the K95 and N95 respirators. Carolyn Jacob, MD further elaborated "They are more comfortable than any other mask we have been wearing."

More than 1 million masks are currently available for sale at its Massachusetts facility. To inquire or purchase the BTL FFP2 flat-fit healthcare respirator masks please visit: www.bodybybtl.com/masks.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,800 employees located in more than 55 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

