BTL'S ANNUAL SCHOLAR DRAFT RETURNS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL GOLFER MICHELLE WIE WEST

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the authority in non-invasive facial and body sculpting therapies, has announced the return of the BTL SCHOLAR DRAFT – an annual program that grants five student-athletes $15,000 each for their college tuition. This year, BTL has partnered with renowned professional golfer Michelle Wie West to promote the BTL SCHOLAR DRAFT and select the winners. The program officially kicked off on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and submissions will be accepted until January 31, 2023.

As part of the ongoing BTL CARES initiative, the BTL SCHOLAR DRAFT aims to empower graduating high school and currently enrolled college students to strengthen their path to successful careers through higher education. During submissions, interested applicants will submit a 2–5-minute video sharing how they overcome challenges and excel in their sport. BTL will review all submitted applications. Michelle Wie West will personally select five scholarship winners and provide a personalized congratulatory video to each winner.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this scholarship program with BTL. One of my proudest accomplishments in life was attending college and earning a degree, so I understand the importance for young student-athletes to have the opportunity to advance in their academic careers. I look forward to reviewing some of these deserving candidates and participating in the scholarship selection process!"

"Strengthening and empowering are the first things that come to mind when I think of BTL. With desire and resources, we believe individuals can achieve their dreams," said John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of Marketing. "This scholarship was established to help the next generation confidently pursue their passions. We are excited to make the SCHOLAR DRAFT a new tradition."

Last year, BTL established the SCHOLAR DRAFT in partnership with professional basketball player Andre Drummond. The company was overwhelmed by the heartfelt entries it received and is looking forward to hearing from this year's draft class.

For more information on the scholarship and to apply, visit https://bold.org/scholarships/btl-athletes-scholarship/ . For more information on BTL Aesthetics and their various body sculpting therapies, please visit www.bodybybtl.com .

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With 2,800 employees located in more than 71 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMFACE, EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, EMFEMME, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

