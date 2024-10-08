BTL's Emsculpt Neo Secures FDA Clearance for Treating Medical Diseases and Conditions, Expanding Market Reach

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in advanced medical technologies, is thrilled to announce that Emsculpt Neo has received a new FDA clearance for use in stimulating neuromuscular tissue for bulk muscle excitation in the legs or arms for rehabilitative purposes. The Emsculpt's groundbreaking technology revolutionized the body contouring market in 2020 by combining fat reduction and muscle building in one treatment. In 2024, the Emsculpt Neo is set to expand into the wellness market by addressing various medical conditions and further improving patients' quality of life.

Emsculpt Neo is now cleared for:

Prevention or retardation of disuse atrophy

Muscle re-education

Maintaining or increasing range of motion

Immediate post-surgical prevention of calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis

Relaxation of muscle spasms

Increasing local blood circulation

"Emsculpt Neo not only enhances patients' satisfaction with physical appearance but also improves how they feel and function," said Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid. "The newfound capabilities of Emsculpt Neo have transformed my patients' lives in ways I never thought possible. After years of struggling with muscle weakness post-surgery, they regained strength and mobility that traditional therapy couldn't provide. Seeing them walk confidently again was truly life-changing."

The market potential for Emsculpt Neo is vast, catering to:

Post-surgery and rehabilitation patients

Individuals seeking increased mobility & flexibility

Active elderly combating age-related deterioration

Recreational athletes aiming to prevent injuries

Professional athletes experiencing joint and muscle overload

With over 4 million treatments performed to date, Emsculpt Neo remains the gold standard in body sculpting, delivering unparalleled results for muscle building and fat reduction.

"This FDA clearance opens up new frontiers and possibilities for Emsculpt Neo as a platform that continues to evolve, bringing new patients to practices," said Rohit Mishra, Director of Product Management. "We are committed to innovation that meets the changing needs of our customers, and this advancement reinforces our dedication to excellence in both the aesthetic and medical fields."

David Chmel, CEO of BTL Industries, added, "The rising demand for our treatments and the continued success of the Emsculpt Neo franchise highlights our strong position as we anticipate further growth into Q4 2024 and 2025."

For more information about Emsculpt Neo, please visit emsculptneo.com.

