BTM Group Kicks Off Brand Upgrade with a Christmas Celebration Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2022, BTM Group hosted a Christmas celebration event at Leonard's Palazzo in Long Island, New York. Founder Yu Liu summarized BTM's 2022 milestones and announced its brand upgrade plan. BTM's U.S. friends and families attended the event with its China-based employees joining live via Zoom.

BTM Group 2022 Christmas Party in New York City

The BTM brand was founded by Yu Liu, a former Chinese-American double-licensed lawyer in 2001 in New York City. In its early years, the law firm was operated under the name "Liu & Bitterman PLLC" and mainly focused on providing legal services to the immigrants who have arrived in the United States. Over its 20+ years' evolution, the law firm has become a comprehensive law group covering Immigration, real estate, business, civil, and criminal laws, and was recently organized as "Samokhleb & Bitterman Law Group P.C."

In 2022, Mr. Liu and Ms. Zhang expanded operations in China and upgraded the brand into BTM Group, providing services in four professional companies:

BTM Capital, a professional capital management fund; BTM Consulting, a company focused on North-American immigration services; BuildX, a real estate project based online investment platform; and BTM Law Group, a comprehensive and professional law firm.

The China headquarters of BTM Consulting was moved in 2022 to the core area of Beijing CBD, and has branch offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and other major Chinese cities.

In addition to its expansion, BTM Consulting initiated "Four Promising Actions" to guarantee the top quality of the services, including "The Client Protection Plan," "Free Consultation," "Multimillion Dollar Lawyer Insurance," and "No Success No Charge," which attracted media attention worldwide.

Yu Liu, founder of the BTM Group, spoke at the event via Zoom, "Over the past 21 years, BTM has always kept investors' protection as our first priority. That philosophy becomes the core of our brand culture. It is my great pleasure to be working with top talents in the U.S. and China to offer the best products to our clients. My BTM family and clients, thank you for all your support!"

Cindy Zhang, CEO of BTM Group, further addressed BTM Consulting's strong position in China. "We are strong together. Covid didn't make us weaker, instead, the difficult situation pushes our BTM family to work harder. In about 100 days, Mr. Yu Liu and I established six new branch offices in China, and we are ready to further expand and offer the best of what we have as a prestigious and long-standing BTM brand. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone! Let's build a bright 2023 together."

Cathy Huang, CEO of NY Acre Realty wished the BTM family a happy holiday. She presented through Zoom, "Whenever there is an opportunity to work with BTM, it is my opportunity to learn and grow. BTM brand's belief of always protecting clients first inspired my way of leading the Acre company. I wish everyone from BTM and Acre a happy holiday!"

The BTM Group welcomes all clients to learn more about how the elevated activities can help them solve issues and improve quality of life.

