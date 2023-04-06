BTM Group Sponsors 2023 Columbia University's China Prospects Conference, Featuring Founder Yu Liu as Panelist

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Group, a multinational enterprise group covering legal services, EB-5 services, investment and financing management, private equity funds, real estate development, proudly sponsored the 2023 Columbia University's China Prospects Conference hosted at the Low Library, Columbia University on April 2, 2023. BTM's founder Yu Liu was invited to join the ESG panel discussion.

Yu Liu, Founder of BTM Group, spoke about ESG at the Columbia University China Prospects Conference

"ESG represents a vital aspect of social awareness and responsibility," BTM Group's founder, Yu Liu offered his perspectives while discussing the ESG subject in the panel. "It serves not only as a measure for the companies or projects in which we invest, but also as a safeguard that we, as fiduciaries for our clients, are committed to upholding. The social responsibility of a company is indicative of its investment protection and its dedication to fulfilling its promises to clients. A company that does not prioritize environmental or social responsibility is unlikely to meet its obligations to shareholders or investors."

At the conference, more than forty industry leaders gave their opinions on four subjects: Finance, Technology, Culture and Art, and ESG. Featured speakers included Franklin Urteaga, a former White House tech advisor and founder and CEO of OIGETIT; Chong Li, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Columbia University and co-founder of Nakamoto; and Erin Boeke Burke, Director and Lead Analyst of Sustainable Finance at S&P Global Ratings, with six years of prior experience overseeing Federal infrastructure and lending programs at the White House budget office.

"BTM Group's generous sponsorship of Columbia University's China Prospects Conference has been instrumental in creating a valuable platform for discussion and exploration of China's future development prospects," said Lin Yuan Chun Yu, President of the Columbia University Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CUCSSA). "Their commitment to investing in the intellectual development of Chinese students is highly commendable, and we are grateful for their dedication to supporting our community at the University. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BTM Group in the future and thank them for their contribution to the success of the conference and the betterment of the Chinese student community at Columbia University."

"As a multinational company, we are committed to investing in the intellectual development of young leaders and promoting open and insightful discussions on topics that impact our global community," said Cindy Zhang, CEO of BTM Group. "We are proud to contribute to the University's commitment to fostering a sense of community and providing students with opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogue."

About Columbia China Prospects Conference

Columbia China Prospects Conference" was founded in 2010, and is closely tied to Columbia University and New York City. It is committed to creating a centralized and effective communication platform to discuss the key issues and challenges that China may face in the current era, possible solutions, and future development. A hundred years after Dewey's visit to China, as students of Columbia University and the future generation of China, it still maintains our original aspiration, that is, education is the foundation of one country.

Columbia China Prospects Conference has been successfully held for ten times and has invited more than 300 industry leaders and pioneers from the fields of economy, technology, culture, business, public welfare, education, and international development. Since the establishment of the conference, the platform has gradually developed into a mature educating system that closely connects students with the development of Chinese society, influencing thousands of Columbia students' understanding of how to realize self-worth in the current era of change. Up to now, the conference grow into one of the largest and most influential events in the New England area.

About BTM Group

BTM Group was founded in Manhattan, New York in 2001. Over the years, it has developed into a comprehensive multinational enterprise group covering legal services, EB-5 services, investment and financing management, private equity funds, real estate development. The founder is Mr. Yu Liu, and the CEO is Ms. Cindy Zhang.

