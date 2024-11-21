BTM INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS ANDREW PRINGLE VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, has appointed Andrew Pringle as Vice President of Business Development. Reporting to BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski, Pringle is responsible for managing and growing the company's international sales team, increasing brand recognition and market presence, identifying and pursuing new industry verticals, and leveraging manufacturing, fabrication, and industrial relationships to grow the business.

"We are very excited Andrew has decided to become a part of the BTM team and return to his roots in surplus manufacturing machinery and industrial equipment disposition," said Watkoski. "He has a proven track record of customer relationship and business growth development in our unique industry that makes him a solid leadership addition to our organization."

Pringle brings more than a decade of business development and customer relationship management experience to the BTM Industrial team. Prior to joining the company, he was the Director of Business Development for Hydraulic Parts Source (HPS), a premier supplier of remanufactured hydraulic pumps, motors, and valves based in Harrison Twp, Michigan. While at HPS, he led the effort to attract new clients by innovating and overseeing the business's sales process, as well as identifying and researching opportunities in new and existing markets. Before joining HPS, Pringle spent most of his career with HGR Industrial Surplus, a buyer and seller of used industrial equipment located in Euclid, Ohio. During his time at HGR, he served in multiple leadership roles with a variety of responsibilities, such as leading and developing a large staff of sales professionals and building contacts and relationships in the industrial, labor, technology, and automation segments.

Pringle earned a bachelor's in Political Science from The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, were he was a student athlete on the Mount Union baseball team and a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He coaches wrestling and softball for the Twinsburg, Ohio, youth programs, where he lives with his wife and five children.

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at www.btmindustrial.com.

