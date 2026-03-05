BTM INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS ROBERT LANCOUR CFO

Seasoned accounting and business administration professional joins the leadership team.

MUSKEGON, Mich., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, has strengthened its executive leadership team with the addition of Robert Lancour as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski, Lancour is responsible for managing the company's financial actions, including tracking cash flow, financial planning, and analyzing financial strengths and weaknesses.

"We are excited to have Rob on board to help strengthen the financial arm of our growth strategy," said Watkoski. "He brings a wealth of accounting and business administration best practices that will drive financial operational excellence across our organization."

Lancour has more than 30 years of accounting industry experience and a deep knowledge of tax, accounts payable, account reconciliation, auditing, and accounts receivable processes. Early in his career, he spent 15 years with Broadstone Accounting in Ludington, Michigan, where he had controller responsibilities for more than 18 companies. Before joining BTM Industrial, he was the controller at United Manufacturing in Holland, Michigan, for seven years.

He earned an associate's in Accounting from West Shore Community College in Scottville, Michigan, and a bachelor's in Business Administration and an MBA, both with accounting concentrations, from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was an adjunct faculty member at West Shore Community College from 2013 to 2019.

Lancour enjoys camping, fast pitch softball, watching his grandchildren play all varieties of sports, and spending quality time with his family. He also is active in his local church.

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at www.btmindustrial.com.

