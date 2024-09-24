BTM INDUSTRIAL HIRES MIGUEL SANCHEZ TO LEAD MEXICO OPERATIONS

The company is expanding service to assist Mexico manufacturing plants.

MUSKEGON, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, has hired Miguel Sánchez to head up the company's Mexico operations. Reporting to BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski, Sanchez will lead the expansion of the company's services in the market and assist customers with their Mexico-based surplus asset disposition needs.

"Many of our current customers based in the United States have asked us to extend our services to their operations in Mexico," said Watkoski. "The addition of Miguel gives us the best boots-on-the-ground representation to assist customers with their growing needs for asset disposition programs in this important manufacturing market."

Sánchez brings more than 30 years of experience with high-production manufacturing facilities and their industrial assets. For the past 20 years, he was a technical support consultant for Stanadyne based on out Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico.

While representing Stanadyne, he managed quality for various Stanadyne original equipment product lines, providing quick responses, containment actions, and corrective measures to address issues. He also was a fuel injection systems Master Trainer for customers such as John Deere, General Motors, and Cummins. Before becoming a consultant, Sanchez worked at John Deere's Torreon operations, where the company manufactures a variety of products, including skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. During his seven years with the company, he was involved in the engine manufacturing process supporting quality, engine auditing, and dynamometer, durability, emission, and PPAP testing.

Sanchez earned an Industrial Engineering degree and Combustion Internal engine as Technician from CONALEP French Mexican Center in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, and an English diploma from Harmon Hall. In addition, he is a machining process technician.

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at www.btmindustrial.com.

