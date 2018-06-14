bTN Publishing and Media Group Presents "Inspired|Legacy: Cultivating Generational Greatness One Seed At A Time" Written by T. Nicole

ATLANTA, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bTN and Author, T. Nicole are pleased to announce the release of Inspired|Legacy at Upstairs Atlanta on June 24, 2018, at 2:00pm. T. Nicole will be present to introduce the book, answer questions and sign books.

Inspired|Legacy T. Nicole, Author

Inspired|Legacy is more than the title of this motivating and stirring literary work, but the mission of a movement aimed at challenging the status quo and evoking hope into the plight of our children. Inspired|Legacy speaks to the parallel symmetry between being a parent and being a farmer; and alters thoughts on initial purpose, future vision and the eventual outcomes for our children.

The textual construct of Inspired|Legacy includes scriptural reference, basic perennial precepts and proven strategies that offer hope to what statistics and social perception portray as hopeless. With intervention, our children can be course corrected and inspired to greatness. This restorative work must begin one child at a time; and in turn promoting generations of great seed to continue the legacy beyond. This is… The GREAT Revolution!

Readers who want to learn more about the art of parent-farming and join The GREAT Revolution, can obtain a copy of this compelling work in paperback and eBook formatting, online at Amazon.com or www.byTNicole.com beginning June 25, 2018.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact bTN at 510-686-4286.

About the Author T. Nicole

T. Nicole is bringing new flavor to the field of agriculture and introducing the parallel symmetry between the philosophies of farming and parenting. T. Nicole lives this in her sacrificing dedication to her own three children and the many she meets and greats. Never a dull moment in her life, T. Nicole can be spotted at any given moment cultivating, nourishing or harvesting. She fully understands that what you put in, is what you get out.

